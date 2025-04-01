Voters across Wisconsin on Tuesday turned out to cast ballots in the state's Supreme Court race, which has drawn national eyeballs and the attention of President Donald Trump.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election will decide whether liberals keep the majority or the court flips conservative.

Brad Schimel, the candidate backed by Republicans in the non-partisan race for the state's highest court, faces Susan Crawford, who is backed by Democrats. Liberal justices currently hold the majority in the 4-3 court, but liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley will retire after 30 years.

The Supreme Court isn't the only election Wisconsin residents are following. Interest has grown around a ballot measure that would amend the state's constitution to include Wisconsin's requirement for voters to show a photo ID in order to vote.

Municipal elections were also held across Illinois on Tuesday, including in Chicago's suburbs. Voters cast ballots in a number of races depending on where they live.

Voters in Aurora and Waukegan, for example, weighed in on mayoral elections, while voters in Joliet and Naperville cast ballots as part of the final election until the 2026 cycle.