Wisconsin Senate Passes Bills Making it Harder to Vote

The Wisconsin Senate has approved Republican-backed bills that would create new hurdles for the elderly and disabled to cast absentee ballots, limit the number and location of ballot drop boxes and impose new penalties for violating election law.

All of the measures are almost certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has said he opposes anything that makes it more difficult to vote.

The proposals are among more than a dozen election-related changes that Republicans are pushing this year after former President Donald Trump’s narrow defeat in the battleground state.