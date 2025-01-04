Wisconsin school district adjusts bus transfer policy after 5-year-old struck & killed

Changes to the bus transfer policy at a Wisconsin school district will go into effect on Monday, four days after a kindergarten student was struck and killed by a bus in a school parking lot.

A 5-year-old student was struck by a bus Thursday morning in the parking lot of Silver Spring Intermediate School in Lisbon, located in northern Waukesha County. The student who was struck was at Silver Spring Intermediate School awaiting transfer to a shuttle bus to Willow Springs Learning Center, authorities previously said.

The student was enrolled in a 4-year-old Kindergarten (4K) program, officials said. Beginning Monday, 4K students within the Hamilton School District will no longer transfer buses at any point during morning routes, WTMJ, the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, reported.

Buses will take the youngest students directly to Willow Springs Learning Center and then continue to Silver Spring Intermediate School and individual elementary schools. Traffic patterns at Silver Spring Intermediate School will be changed to enhance safety, the district told WTMJ.

Officials said the cause of the incident remains under investigation, with the driver of the bus fully cooperating with authorities' investigation.

"We understand this tragedy is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school community, especially our students," Hamilton School District Superintendent Paul Mielke said in part in a statement acquired by WTMJ. "Our student services team immediately began working with students and staff at several buildings this morning and will continue to provide support during this difficult time."