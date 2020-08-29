Wisconsin Reports 843 New Cases of Coronavirus, 2 Additional Deaths Saturday

The state of Wisconsin is reporting 843 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with two additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Saturday’s new case numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 73,981 since the pandemic began.

State data shows that residents between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to be the leading group in terms of COVID-19 cases, with 25% of the state’s coronavirus cases occurring within that age group. Data shows 17% of the state’s cases have occurred in residents between the ages of 30 and 39.

Data also shows that 8% of the state’s confirmed coronavirus cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 59% of cases requiring no hospitalization. State officials say it is unclear whether the other 34% of reported cases required patients to enter hospitals.

Saturday’s additional deaths bring the state’s total number of fatalities to 1,113 during the pandemic.