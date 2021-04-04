wisconsin

Wisconsin Police Find $20K of Cocaine in Chicago Man's Car

A Chicago man is in trouble with the law after police in western Wisconsin discovered $20,000 worth of cocaine in his car.

The La Crosse Tribune reported that court documents show a Trempealeau County Sheriff’s deputy stopped 33-year-old Dajuan Cortez Thomas on Interstate 94 near Osseo on Monday for multiple traffic violations.

A police dog alerted to narcotics in the car. A search of the vehicle revealed 300 grams of cocaine.

Online court records show Thomas has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. He posted a $20,000 cash bond on Tuesday and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing April 19.

Thomas’ attorney, listed in court records as public defender Russell Hammer, declined comment when reached Sunday.

