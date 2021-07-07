Wisconsin National Guard

Wisconsin National Guard Unit Headed to U.S. Border This Fall

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Soldiers from a Wisconsin National Guard unit will head to the southwestern border to provide security.

The National Guard announced Wednesday that 125 soldiers from the 229th Engineer Company out of Prairie du Chien will head to the border this fall as part of a federal deployment.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

They will assist with what Guard officials called “non-law enforcement activities" along the border.

Local

Chicago Police 38 mins ago

Man Found Dead in Burning Vehicle on Far South Side Was Fatally Shot: Autopsy

DuPage County jail 53 mins ago

Unique Program Allows Suburban Inmates to Grow Food, Earn College Credit

A Wisconsin National Guard spokesman says the units deployment timeline and destinations have yet to be determined.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Wisconsin National Guard
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us