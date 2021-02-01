Wisconsin ‘Miracle Mom' Who Gave Birth While in COVID-19 Coma Finally Meets Baby

A so-called "miracle mom," who gave birth while in a medically-induced coma at a Wisconsin hospital, was recently reunited with her family and met her newborn baby girl for the first time.

Lucy Townsend was nine months pregnant in October when she was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the University of Wisconsin Health.

The then-mother-of-three's condition quickly deteriorated, and she ended up spending 75 days on life support systems, including a ventilator and an ECMO machine.

In December, doctors at UW Health University Hospital in Madison determined Townsend would need a double lung transplant to survive. Townsend's husband delivered her the news on Christmas Eve.

Just days after she was added to the lung transplant list, Townsend's condition improved significantly. She was then moved out of the intensive care unit, taken off a ventilator and removed from the transplant waiting list.