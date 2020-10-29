niles

Wisconsin Man Charged with Burglary of Niles Bowling Alley

Niles police have charged a Wisconsin man with a felony count of burglary

A Wisconsin man is accused of breaking into a bowling alley Wednesday in north suburban Niles.

Gerardo Colon, 48, is charged with a felony count of burglary, Niles police said in a statement.

Just after 6 a.m., Colon was allegedly found inside Bowlero, 7333 Milwaukee Ave., where a glass door had been broken out, police said.

He tried to run from officers but was quickly tackled, police said. Both he and an officer were hospitalized with minor injuries, and were later released.

Colon, who lives in Green Bay, appeared at a bond hearing Thursday, where he was released on his own recognizance, Cook County court records show.

He is due back in court Nov. 20.

