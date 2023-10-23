Trending news

Wisconsin Kwik Trip employee goes viral, gets celebrity attention for TikTok dances

Alft has amassed a following of nearly 800,000 on TikTok, largely for the series of dance moves he shows off while in his work uniform in Stevens Point

Landen Alft has garnered the attention of millions with his viral TikTok videos, including from celebrities like Howie Mandel -- and he's done it all from outside the Wisconsin Kwik Trip he works at.

Alft has amassed a following of nearly 800,000 on TikTok, largely for the series of dance moves he shows off while in his work uniform in Stevens Point.

From the dancing to the "fit checks" to the food reviews, Alft's following has steadily grown since he started posting during the coronavirus pandemic.

@phatboylandy

i was born to dance in the rain dc: @PAOLO MARINCOLO #fyp #foryou #dance #trend #viral #dancetok #dancing #dancerfirst #strongmover #trendingsong #trendingdance #danceintherain #danceisforeverybody #rain #fitfatfun #fat #love #lovekt #phat #bigboy #plussize #bodypositivity #humor #comedy #funny #shakeit #borntobealive

♬ original sound - user404393310683 - LoloMangskih
@phatboylandy

it’s like 100 degrees but i did this to thank you all for 500k!!! Thank you so much! I’m so glad you love my crazy dancing and weird faces!!! DC: @brett.sewell (amazing dance!!!) #fyp #foryou #dance #trend #viral #dancetok #dancerfirst #strongmover #dancers #trendingsong #trendingdance #fitfatfun #fat #love #plussize #sizeinclusive #bodypositivity #comedy #funny #thanks #grateful #bigboy

♬ original sound - Marian Rivera - Marian Rivera
@phatboylandy

I know how to strike a pose! #fyp #foryou #trend #dance #viral #trendingsong #trendingdance #wop #dropittothefloor #dancetok #dancerfirst #strongmover #strikeapose #bigboy #fitfatfun #fat #love #sizeinclusive #bodypositivity #plussize #lovekt #dancing #party #funny #comedy #humor #dancechallenge #bigmover #plussizedancer

♬ original sound - Slim 199x

"Now this is what this app is about," one commenter wrote on a dancing video.

"This might be my favorite side of TikTok... where you get your joy at?" another said.

A musical theater graduate, Alft's videos have sparked plenty of joy from his loyal viewers, including stars like Doja Cat and one notable America's Got Talent judge.

"Landen, you're the reason I love TikTok," Mandel said in a video in May. "You smile every day. You are just joy buddy. You should be on AGT. I'm a big fan."

@officialhowiemandel

#duet with @Landen Alft #fyp #happy #smile

♬ Can't Take My Eyes Off You - Original Extended Version - Boys Town Gang

Alft and his employer both commented on Mandel's video at the time.

"@HowieMandel I'm in shock!!!" Alft wrote. "Thank you so much!!! You are an icon!"

KwikTrip also commented on the video, writing "couldn't have said it better."

In a recent interview with a local news organization, Alft said he creates the videos because he enjoys them and would continue doing it with or without his large following. He has since expanded his viral presence to a podcast called "Phatboy and Friends."

Alft noted that he has plans to eventually move to Chicago and pursue a career in theater, but that likely won't stop him from posting his beloved videos.

