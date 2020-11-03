Wisconsin Hits Record Number of New Coronavirus Cases, Positivty Rate

Wisconsin health officials reported a record 5,771 new coronavirus cases and 52 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with a testing positivity rate tracking ever higher.

The state also recorded the highest-ever daily new case rate at 77.9 new cases for every 100,000 people. Experts have noted anything over 10 daily new cases per 100,000 people is considered a "red flag."

Hospitalizations rose by 247 in the state, which for weeks has ranked as one of the nation’s worst hot spots for the virus. The state’s daily average of new cases has risen by 44% over the past two weeks, making it fourth-worst in the country for new cases per capita, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University.

With Wisconsin’s case numbers and positivity rates on the rise, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted Republicans who sought to roll back the state’s coronavirus mitigation measures.

Wisconsin's positivity rate has risen over the last two weeks, reaching the state's record-high of 30.8% as of Tuesday, health officials reported. The new calculation means that about 30 out of every 100 people who took the coronavirus test over the past week tested positive.

Wisconsin has seen 2,102 deaths from the virus.