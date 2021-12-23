Wisconsin Highway Remains Closed After Icy Roads Cause Crashes Involving Dozens of Vehicles

Authorities in Wisconsin expect a 34-mile stretch of Interstate 94 to remain closed into the evening after a series of crashes involving “several dozen” vehicles occurred on Thursday morning.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, no re-entry is being allowed into the highway between exits 81 (Foster) and 115 (Black River Falls) on Thursday afternoon because of the earlier crashes.

***UPDATE 12/23/21 3:41p.m.***

JACKSON COUNTY I-94 EB/WB CLOSURE – remain on detour route – no I-94 re-entry between exits 81 (Foster) and 115 (Black River Falls). pic.twitter.com/YgwED1Daiv — WI State Patrol (@wistatepatrol) December 23, 2021

According to WITI-TV, dozens of vehicles were involved in a series of crashes in Jackson County, located in western Wisconsin. Icy conditions were likely to blame for the crashes, which were reported in the early morning hours.

Despite the number of crashes, authorities said there were no fatalities, and all other reported injuries “appear to be non-life-threatening.”

According to authorities, freezing rain called slick conditions between Menomonie and Black River Falls, and a semi-trailer slid into the median near Hixton, catching fire with two other cars nearby.

Numerous other crashes and run-offs occurred in the aftermath of the initial collision, forcing authorities to shut down the highway in both directions.

State police believe that at least three dozen vehicles were involved in the crash after initial reports indicated that close to 100 were involved.

It is not known at this time when the roadway will reopen.