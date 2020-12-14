Wisconsin Health Department Warns Against Eating Holiday ‘Cannibal Sandwich'

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warned residents against consuming a traditional raw meat sandwich during the holidays.

The "cannibal sandwich," which traditionally consists of raw ground beef, chopped onion, salt and pepper on a slice of rye bread, is popular among residents throughout the state.

Health officials reminded in a tweet that raw or undercooked meet can contain bacteria such as Salmonella, E. Coli, Campylobacter and Listeria, leadi

For many #Wisconsin families, raw meat sandwiches are a #holiday tradition, but eating raw meat is NEVER recommended because of the bacteria it can contain. Ground beef should always be cooked to 160 degrees! Get more holiday food safety tips: https://t.co/h3fi4TfPye #foodsafety pic.twitter.com/jDqmkt6uOU — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 12, 2020

The health department said ground beef should always be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit, then provided a link to food safety tips.

"Since 1986, eight outbreaks have been reported in Wisconsin linked to eating a raw ground beef dish, including a large Salmonella outbreak involving more than 150 people during December 1994," the health department's website read.

Consuming raw or uncooked food does not come without risks, the Wisconsin DHS website said.