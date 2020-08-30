Wisconsin Gov. Evers Asks President Trump to Reconsider Kenosha Visit

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sent a letter to President Trump on Sunday, asking the the president to reconsider his planned visit to Kenosha on Tuesday.

On Aug. 23, Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a police officer in the city - an incident that sparked outrage nationwide.

Protesters have marched in Kenosha every night since Blake's shooting, with some protests devolving into unrest with damage to buildings and vehicles. On Tuesday, two people were allegedly killed by an armed civilian, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of suburban Antioch.

On Saturday night, White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed the president will visit the city to meet with law enforcement and survey damage, but it remains unclear if he will meet with Blake's family.

In his letter, Gov. Evers said he's concerned about What President Trump's presence will mean for Kenosha and the state of Wisconsin.

"I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing," the governor wrote. "I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."

The governor also stated that the president's visit would require a massive redirection of resources that are supporting recovery efforts in the city.

"It is our job as elected officials to lead by example and to be a calming presence for the people we know are hurting, mourning, and trying to cope with trauma," he said. "Now is not the time for divisiveness. Now is not the time for elected officials to ignore armed militants and out-of-state instigators who want to contribute to our anguish."

President Trump nor the White House had responded to the governor's letter as of Sunday evening.