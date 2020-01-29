coronavirus

Wisconsin Family Stuck in China Asks US to Help Evacuate

The family is staying inside an apartment in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak

By Patrick Fazio

Sam Roth

A family from Wisconsin is trying to evacuate Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, which has now killed at least 170 people. Sam Roth of Neenah, Wisconsin, tells NBC Chicago his wife and two young daughters are stuck in Wuhan where they are visiting relatives.

"My wife says the hardest part is staying positive," Roth said. "She gets some information that is reassuring, and other information is discouraging. Some of her classmates' parents died (of coronavirus in China recently) and she was really upset about this."

Roth's wife Daisy along with their 5-year-old and 10-month-old daughters were not able to take the U.S. charter flight that landed in California on Wednesday. In an interview with WTMJ, the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Roth is asking his local Congressman for help to get another State Department charter flight out of China.

Local

Chicago Bulls 6 mins ago

Victor Oladipo Sparks Late Rally as Pacers Race Past Bulls

DJ Steward 47 mins ago

Whitney Young Star DJ Steward ‘Happy’ to End McDonald’s All American Game Drought

“I don’t want them to get sick," Roth told WTMJ. "I want them to come home."

The Roth family isn't the only one dealing with the outbreak. Last week, a family from Highland, Indiana, vacationing in China talked to NBC Chicago about the concern.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusChinawisconsinneenahWuhan
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us