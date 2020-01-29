Wisconsin Family Stuck in China Asks US to Help Evacuate

A family from Wisconsin is trying to evacuate Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, which has now killed at least 170 people. Sam Roth of Neenah, Wisconsin, tells NBC Chicago his wife and two young daughters are stuck in Wuhan where they are visiting relatives.

"My wife says the hardest part is staying positive," Roth said. "She gets some information that is reassuring, and other information is discouraging. Some of her classmates' parents died (of coronavirus in China recently) and she was really upset about this."

Roth's wife Daisy along with their 5-year-old and 10-month-old daughters were not able to take the U.S. charter flight that landed in California on Wednesday. In an interview with WTMJ, the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Roth is asking his local Congressman for help to get another State Department charter flight out of China.

“I don’t want them to get sick," Roth told WTMJ. "I want them to come home."

The Roth family isn't the only one dealing with the outbreak. Last week, a family from Highland, Indiana, vacationing in China talked to NBC Chicago about the concern.