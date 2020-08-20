Kanye West

Wisconsin Election Commission Votes to Keep Kanye West Off November Ballot Citing Late Registration

According to the WEC, Kanye West's representative arrived to file the necessary paperwork 14 seconds after the 5:00 p.m. deadline

In this file photo, Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The Wisconsin Election Commission voted to keep Kanye West off the November ballot after they say he missed the deadline to file the necessary paperwork by seconds.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Election Commission decided in a 5-1 vote to leave West’s name off the presidential ballot after missing the 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5 to submit the required 2,000 Wisconsin voter signatures to get on the ballot.

According to WEC, West’s representatives arrived 14 seconds after 5 p.m. and due to the time it took to get from the first to the third floor and submit the paperwork, it was determined that the representative completed the filing at 5:01 p.m. or later.

Local

Aurora 56 mins ago

Community Garden Area ‘Attacked' in Aurora as Organizer Vows to Rebuild

NBA Draft Lottery 1 hour ago

Chicago Bulls Land 4th Pick in NBA Draft Lottery Thursday

"We have people who were taken away from ballot status because they are one signature short," Julie Glancey with the WEC said via WTMJ. "If we hold their feet to the fire on the number of signatures, we need to hold their feet to the fire on what time it needs to be filed."

Robert Spindell was the lone opposing voter and argued for a clearer definition of the 5:00 p.m. deadline.

"I don't think they were late," Spindell said. "They met requirements by being there before 5:00:59. I do not think they were late. We're talking a matter of seconds here."

 West will not appear on Wisconsin’s ballot this fall, but he will be listed on several other ballots such as Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma, Vermont, Missouri and Arkansas.

This article tagged under:

Kanye Westwisconsin2020 Presidential Racewecwisconsin election commission
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us