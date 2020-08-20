Wisconsin Election Commission Votes to Keep Kanye West Off November Ballot Citing Late Registration

The Wisconsin Election Commission voted to keep Kanye West off the November ballot after they say he missed the deadline to file the necessary paperwork by seconds.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Election Commission decided in a 5-1 vote to leave West’s name off the presidential ballot after missing the 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5 to submit the required 2,000 Wisconsin voter signatures to get on the ballot.

According to WEC, West’s representatives arrived 14 seconds after 5 p.m. and due to the time it took to get from the first to the third floor and submit the paperwork, it was determined that the representative completed the filing at 5:01 p.m. or later.

"We have people who were taken away from ballot status because they are one signature short," Julie Glancey with the WEC said via WTMJ. "If we hold their feet to the fire on the number of signatures, we need to hold their feet to the fire on what time it needs to be filed."

Robert Spindell was the lone opposing voter and argued for a clearer definition of the 5:00 p.m. deadline.

"I don't think they were late," Spindell said. "They met requirements by being there before 5:00:59. I do not think they were late. We're talking a matter of seconds here."

West will not appear on Wisconsin’s ballot this fall, but he will be listed on several other ballots such as Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma, Vermont, Missouri and Arkansas.