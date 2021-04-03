wisconsin covid cases

Wisconsin COVID Count Jumps to 875

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 daily case count has jumped to its highest mark since mid-February.

State health officials reported 875 confirmed cases on Friday, the highest number of daily cases since Feb. 12, when the figure was 938 cases.

The seven-day daily case average increased to 531. The statistic stood at less than 400 cases in mid-March.

The state Department of Health Services reported eight more deaths, including someone under age 20. The death toll now stands at 6,633, including three people 19 or younger. Almost 50 more people were hospitalized as of Friday.

State health officials had detected more-contagious variant versions of the coronavirus in 149 cases as of Thursday.

Less than a third of currently eligible Wisconsin residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Friday. A little more than 19% had completed their vaccination series. Anyone over age 16 will be eligible for a shot starting Monday.

