Wisconsin Company To Offer $209/Lb. Cheese For Limited Time

A Wisconsin company will be unveiling a 20-year cheddar cheese priced at $209 per pound for a limited time.

Hook's Cheese Company, a renowned cheese producer out of Mineral Point in southwest Wisconsin, is offering the extravagant cheddar starting on May 15, while accepting pre-orders now.

The 20-year white cheddar is sold at such a high price due to the time and labor behind the two decades of aging for the unique cheese.

According to NBC affiliate WMTV, the cheddar will debut at an event operated by the Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce on May 8.

This is the third time the 20-year cheddar will be offered by Hook's, with all 450 lbs. of the cheese selling within two days during the most recent offering in 2015.

Those interested in pre-ordering the cheese can fill out a form here.