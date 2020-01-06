Wisconsin Boy Dies From Cancer on ‘Make-A-Wish’ Trip

An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy who battled terminal cancer died while on a “Make-A-Wish” trip to Mall of America on New Year’s Day.

Mikey Choroszy had one final wish to shop at The LEGO Store at Mall of America, according to WTMJ, the NBC station in Milwaukee.

Choroszy's family knew his time was running out, but they had no idea their loved one wouldn't make it home with them. His mother, Tammy Wildish, was there as her son took his last breath at a Minneapolis hospital.

"The biggest thing was watching him die, that was the worst," she said. "Going from walking to not walking at all to the point where we had to pick him up and move him."

Wildish said her son's battle with childhood cancer started about 15 months ago when he was diagnosed with a tumor on his brain stem. Remission last year led to a relapse just months later.

Tragically, Mikey Choroszy lost his 19-year-old brother, Robby, to health issues one year ago. Their family's unimaginable pain of losing two sons in such a short time has been complicated by financial issues.

As of Friday, the family was seeking donations to bring Mikey Choroszy back home to say their final goodbyes.

"He was a fighter, he never gave up," Wildish said. "He told me that he was fighting for his brother Robby. He was doing this for his brother. He would not give up."