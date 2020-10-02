coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin Again Sets Single-Day Coronavirus Case Record

Wisconsin has recently averaged more than 2,400 new cases of the virus each day, according to an NBC 5 Investigates analysis

Foto del archivo de pruebas de Covid
Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Wisconsin reported 2,745 coronavirus cases Friday, its highest single-day caseload ever, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

In all, a total of 127,906 cases and 1,353 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic. Wisconsin has recently averaged more than 2,400 new cases of the virus each day, and in the past seven days, the state added a total of 16,878 new cases, according to an NBC 5 Investigates analysis.

After shooting up very high on Thursday, deaths attributed to the virus slightly decreased Friday.

Local

Kyle Schwarber 33 mins ago

Watch: Kyle Schwarber Makes Stellar Defensive Play in Cubs' Tilt With Marlins

indiana coronavirus 38 mins ago

Indiana, Northwest Region Hit Record-breaking Coronavirus Metrics Friday

Throughout September, Wisconsin saw a soaring number of cases as well as positivity rates. In the weeks following July 21, 1,000-plus daily cases remained rare in Wisconsin, until Sept. 9 through 14 when more than 1,000 cases were reported each day in a row.

Just four days later, the state broke another milestone when it topped 2,000 cases on Sept. 17. In the following days, the state logged 2,000-plus cases on seven out of eleven days.

Overall, as of Friday, the statewide positivity rate is 17.4%.

The state's new daily case rate continues to climb as well, standing at 41.9 new cases for every 100,000 residents as of Friday. The current number is nearly three times the maximum allowed by many states before a quarantine is required, and more than twice over the threshold of Chicago's Emergency Travel Order.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus wisconsincoronavirusWisconsin coronavirusWisconsin Department of Health Serviceswisconsin coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us