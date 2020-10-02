Wisconsin Again Sets Single-Day Coronavirus Case Record

Wisconsin reported 2,745 coronavirus cases Friday, its highest single-day caseload ever, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

In all, a total of 127,906 cases and 1,353 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic. Wisconsin has recently averaged more than 2,400 new cases of the virus each day, and in the past seven days, the state added a total of 16,878 new cases, according to an NBC 5 Investigates analysis.

After shooting up very high on Thursday, deaths attributed to the virus slightly decreased Friday.

Throughout September, Wisconsin saw a soaring number of cases as well as positivity rates. In the weeks following July 21, 1,000-plus daily cases remained rare in Wisconsin, until Sept. 9 through 14 when more than 1,000 cases were reported each day in a row.

Just four days later, the state broke another milestone when it topped 2,000 cases on Sept. 17. In the following days, the state logged 2,000-plus cases on seven out of eleven days.

Overall, as of Friday, the statewide positivity rate is 17.4%.

The state's new daily case rate continues to climb as well, standing at 41.9 new cases for every 100,000 residents as of Friday. The current number is nearly three times the maximum allowed by many states before a quarantine is required, and more than twice over the threshold of Chicago's Emergency Travel Order.