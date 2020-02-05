Wintry Weather Could Impact Morning Commute in Chicago Area

After an evening of treacherous travel conditions throughout the Chicago area, the Thursday morning commute could be impacted as snow continues to fall in the region.

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. for portions of the area, including Kankakee County in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

After a brief respite from the snow, precipitation is expected to resume late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, with anywhere from one-to-three inches of fresh accumulation expected.

Chicago itself could see the brunt of the snow, along with areas just west and south of the city. Those areas will likely see the heaviest accumulations through the morning commute, while lake effect snow is expected to develop and drive up snow totals south of Chicago and in northern Will County on Thursday.

That lake-effect snow will slowly work its way into northwest Indiana before eventually tapering off Friday.