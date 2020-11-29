Winter Weather Advisory Issued in NW Indiana as Snow, Gusty Winds Loom in Forecast

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of northwest Indiana as lake-effect snow is expected to hammer the area throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday.

The advisory will take effect at 3 a.m. Monday in Lake, Porter and Jasper counties, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory will expire at 9 p.m. Monday in Lake County, but will continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday in Porter and Jasper counties.

According to the National Weather Service, accumulations of 1-to-3 inches of snow are expected in Lake County, with locally higher totals possible. Winds will be gusting out of the north, occasionally exceeding 45 miles per hour near Lake Michigan. Those winds could potentially cause hazardous travel conditions at times, according to forecast models.

Forecasts are calling for slightly higher snowfall totals in Porter and Jasper counties, where accumulations of 2-to-5 inches or more are possible. Gusty winds will cause similar issues to those in Lake County, making travel dangerous at times.

A winter storm watch is already in effect for LaPorte County as a result of the storm system. Rain during the overnight hours is expected to eventually transition to snow, and the precipitation likely won’t let up until the early morning hours of Tuesday.