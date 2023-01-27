Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Parts of Chicago Area, Warning of Several Inches of Snow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Chicago area with several inches of snow possible Saturday.

The alert was issued for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and northern and central Cook counties, warning of snow totals between 3 and 6 inches and hazardous travel expected.

The advisory begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and continues through 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Saturday system comes after multiple bursts of snow this week in the Chicago area, which had seen a snow drought in the weeks before.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Though Saturday morning is expected to remain dry, a system moving in from eastern Iowa is predicted to bring scattered snow showers to the Chicago area, though temperatures throughout the day could have a dramatic impact on the snow potential, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

If temperatures stay below freezing, by around Saturday afternoon and continuing overnight, heavier snow is expected to make its way into the region, particularly in areas north of Interstate 80, including Lake, DuPage, Kendall, Kane and northern Cook counties.

Some areas on the southern end of the system could see mixed precipitation or even rain, as temperatures are likely to remain warmer.

While some snow showers may linger, Sunday is expected to remain mostly dry.

Additionally, temperatures are expected to drop, with highs reaching only into the upper 20s and falling in the days following the storm.