Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Accumulating Snow Possible in Chicago Area Tuesday

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area beginning Tuesday as several chances of snow in the coming days threaten to end the "snow drought" for some communities.

The advisory takes effect at 9 a.m. Thursday and continues through 6 p.m. for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and Cook counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory warns steady snow could result in slippery travel conditions, noting peak snow rates of up to a half-inch an hour are expected between noon and 3 p.m.

By the time the snowfall ends, totals will likely range from 1 to 3 inches, forecasters said.

Tuesday isn't the only time the Chicago area could see snow this week.

Areas north of Interstate 80 could also experience accumulating snow Wednesday evening. South of I-80, freezing rain and accumulating ice are possible, according to the NWS.

The last chance for snow during the holiday week will come on New Year's Eve night, with snowfall possible north of I-80.