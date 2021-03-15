Winter weather advisories were issued in some Chicago-area counties Monday warning of several inches of snow possible along with the potential for freezing rain in some locations as a late-season winter storm makes it way into the area.

Here's a breakdown of the weather alerts across the area as of Monday morning:

DeKalb County

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday. Wet snow is expected to bring anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of accumulation, with some locations seeing potentially higher amounts. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible during the late-morning and mid-afternoon hours. A wintry mix could also bring light freezing rain as winds gust to near 40 mph.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Plan on slippery road conditions due to the expected high snowfall rates, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute," the advisory warns.

McHenry and Kane Counties

A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Monday. Wet snow is expected to bring anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, and the threat of ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.

"Plan on slippery road conditions, especially elevated and untreated surfaces, due to the freezing rain and sleet at times. Also brief higher snowfall rates will likely overlap at least the beginning portion of the evening commute," the advisory warns.

Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee and Will Counties

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

The advisory warns of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain that could bring light ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. In addition, up to 1 to 3 inches, is possible, especially along and north of Interstate 80.

The wintry mix may change over to rain by the mid- to late-afternoon hours, particularly for locations south of I-80.

LaSalle County

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

The advisory warns of snow and sleet expected, with the chance for "brief freezing rain." Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected, with snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible across southern portions of the county. The snow and sleet may change over to rain later in the afternoon.

As the work week begins Monday, the Chicago area is set to see a mix of rain and snow in the late morning, leading into a light to moderate snowfall throughout the day, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Though snowfall totals are expected to vary across the area, the region is expected to receive between 1 to 4 inches by Tuesday. Areas further north and west of the city will likely see more snowfall, based on forecast models.

Initial predictions say Rockford, DeKalb and Aurora counties could see over 5 inches of snow, while areas near DuPage and Woodstock counties are expected to receive around 4 inches. Counties further south near Kankakee will likely just get a dusting of snow, though mixed precipitation could leave behind light ice accumulations.

Forecasters caution that some wet snow accumulations are possible during the period, which will also see blistery wind conditions. Easterly wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour are anticipated.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the snow will not likely stick to the ground for long as the surface has been able to warm up over the past week, making the snow more likely to melt.

Monday doesn't mark the last chance for snow this winter season, though.

Rain and snow are both possible Thursday, when the high temperature in Chicago is expected to reach 44 degrees. Pleasant, sunny conditions will likely return the next Saturday, which fittingly, is the first day of spring.