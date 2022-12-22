Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system heads toward the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors.

Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees and potentially measurable snow will make for dangerous conditions.

As the storm brews, here places that have noted closures so far:

Adler Planetarium

Adler Planetarium announced closures will be in effect due "forecasted snowy and blizzard-like weather conditions, along with dangerously cold temperatures."

To keep staff and potential visitors home, the planetarium said it will be closed Friday and Saturday.

The planetarium will remain closed Sunday in observance of Christmas. It will reopen for its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Chicago-Area Schools

A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm.

Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"

Fairview School District 72 said because of hazardous travel conditions expected Thursday afternoon, its schools would also be closed.

Dozens of other schools across the area have announced closures or switches to e-learning. For a full list click here

Chicago Botanic Gardens

The Chicago Botanic Gardens announced it will close Friday and that its popular Lightscape will be canceled for both Thursday and Friday, "due to the current weather forecast."

Ticket holders can expect an email if their event was canceled.

Christkindlmarket

Weather conditions have prompted the Christkindlmarket to shift its hours of operation for all three of its locations, two of which are set to cap their seasonal run this week.

The marketplaces in Chicago and Aurora will close early at 4 p.m. Thursday. This will be the last day visitors can stop by the sites in 2022. The front in Wrigleyville will not operate at all Thursday.

All three locations will be closed throughout Friday and Saturday, as well as Sunday. The Wrigleyville marketplace will reopen Monday.

DuPage County Forest Preserves

"With dangerously cold temperatures forecast for the region, all Forest Preserve District of DuPage County forest preserves and buildings will be closed and programs canceled on Friday, Dec. 23," the forest preserve district announced.

Field Museum

The Field Museum announced around 1 p.m. Thursday that it will close early, shutting its doors at at 2 p.m. The museum will remain closed on Friday as well "due to extreme weather conditions."

The Field Museum said it plans to remain closed through the holiday weekend but will reopen for regular hours on Dec. 26.

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum announced Illumination, its holiday light show, is cancelled for Thursday.

Ticketholders will automatically receive a cancellation notice and refund, the arboretum said.

Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo and its popular holiday light show, ZooLights, will not operate Friday.

ZooLight ticketholders should recieve an email with more information, the zoo said.

"Animal and guest safety are our top priorities." the zoo said in a statement. "Please keep an eye on the zoo’s social channels and/or website for more information."

McHenry County Government Offices

McHenry County government offices will close at noon on Thursday, a press release said, sue do "life-threatening winter storm conditions." According to officials, offices will remain closed Friday as well.

A winter storm warning for McHenry county as well as other western counties in the Chicago area went into effect Thursday at 9 am.

The warning will go into effect for other parts of the Chicago area at noon.

Secretary of States Offices, Drivers License Facilities

Due to travel warnings and hazardous road conditions issued by both the National Weather Service and the Illinois State Police, "all Secretary of State offices and Driver Services facilities will be closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22," a release from the state says.

Secretary of State offices and facilities will reopen after the holiday weekend on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium has announced it will close at 2 p.m. Thursday due to "inclement weather."

"Any guests impacted by this early closure will be emailed with options to rebook their tickets for another day," a press release from the aquarium said.

Winterland at Gallagher Way

Winterland at Gallagher Way announced it will be closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday because of the weather.

The holiday attraction will remain closed for Christmas on Sunday before returning to its normal hours of operation of 3 to 9 p.m. Monday.

This story will continue to be updated as new closures are announced. Check back for updates.