More than 3,000 ComEd customers reported power outages Saturday evening as a winter storm brought snow, rain, sleet and flooding to northern Illinois and other portions of the Midwest.

As of 7 p.m., a total of 3,179 customers were affected by outages, according to ComEd's outage map.

While more than 2,800 of the affected customers were in the Rockford area or west of Rockford, hundreds of ComEd customers closer to the city of Chicago also lost power.