While the Northeast sees hundreds of canceled flights and schools closed as it prepares for a powerful winter snowstorm, Chicago is basking in sunshine and above-average temperatures for February.

"The entire month has been warm and above-average," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, noting that Chicago even tied a 138-year-old high temperature record of 56 degrees earlier in the month. According to Roman, the average high for this time of year is around 47 degrees.

Although the weather is set to remain calm and quiet, a cooldown is set to come, Roman said, with below-average days expected to arrive as the week continues, and into the weekend.

Tuesday in the Chicago area will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s, Roman said. While the daytime hours will remain dry, some parts overnight could see a quick-moving system with a rain and snow mix.

"A quick burst of snow is possible for areas south of I-80 with the potential for slippery travel conditions into early Wednesday morning," the National Weather Service said in an alert.

According to Roman, the system was likely to arrive around 1 a.m., and move out by 6 a.m., and impact Northwest Indiana and Chicago's far southern counties, including Grundy, Kankakee and Will.

We're monitoring a 30-45% chance for a quick burst of snow tonight south of I-80. Next precip. Chances arrive Wed. night-Thurs AM. Some slushy snow accums psbl, mainly north of I-88. Colder conditions expected Fri-Sat. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/sN4miDw0uy — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 13, 2024

After the system moves through, sunshine is expected Wednesday, along with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 40s, Roman said.

After that, a cooldown is expected, along with more chances for precipitation.

Another overnight rain-snow mix Wednesday into Thursday could bring some slushy snow accumulations near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, the NWS said.

"A little bit of wet, slushy snow through the early morning hours Thursday cross our northern counties," Roman said. "To the south, it stays as rain."

By 7 a.m., that system is expected to move out, Roman added, though the slick morning commute could remain.

Thursday will be a dry day, Roman said, with partly sunny skies in the forecast and temperatures in the low 40s. Friday will be a dry start, but snow could potentially move in as the afternoon and evening hits, Roman said.

According to forecast models, Friday's temperature will also drop into the low 30s.

Saturday, temperatures are expected to fall even more, with a high of 29 degrees expected. Sunday however, temperatures are expected to rise back up into the low 40s, Roman said.