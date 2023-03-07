Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold at Indianapolis Gas Station

While there were no significant winners in Illinois in Monday night's Powerball drawing, one ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a gas station in southeast Indianapolis, according to NBC affiliate WTHR.

The ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station located at 5945 E. Stop 11 Road.

As for the lucky winner, the ticket owner is asked to contact Hoosier Lottery at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim their prize.

The winning Powerball numbers from Monday, March 6, were 2-13-29-58-69 with the Powerball of 4.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, with an estimated jackpot of $31 million up for grabs.