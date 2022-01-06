One of two winning multimillion-dollar Powerball tickets was sold in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to reports.

NBC 26 Green Bay reported that the winning ticket was worth an estimated $316.3 million, though $225.1 million in cash. Details on the retailer who sold the ticket are expected to be revealed Thursday afternoon.

The other winning Powerball jackpot ticket, which brings the total worth to $632.6 million, was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, California, according to NBC News.

Both states are among the majority that compel lottery winners to be publicly identified upon claiming their prizes, which must be done within 180 days of the drawing.

The winning numbers Wednesday night were 06-14-25-33-46 with a Powerball number of 17 and a Power Play of 2x.

A surge in ticket sales pushed the Powerball jackpot above $630 million, the seventh largest prize in the game's history.

The two winners will split the jackpot, meaning each ticket will be worth either $316.3 million, if the respective winner selects the annuity option paid over 29 years, or $225.1 million cash — the option nearly every big winner takes. Both prize payout methods would also be subject to taxes.

The prize for Wednesday night's drawing came after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Monday night, which marked the 39th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. The 40th proved to be the charm.

Even for those who didn't win the biggest payout, plenty of others across the Midwest and the country were waking up richer on Thursday. There were two $2 million winners — for Match 5 plus the Power Play — in Florida and Georgia, respectively, and another 12 tickets that won the $1 million prize for getting all five numbers correct. Those winners were in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, New York and Texas, Powerball reported.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize. Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot in lottery history, set in 2016 when three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee shared the whopping $1.586 billion jackpot.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT and tickets cost $2 per play.

With the winning tickets sold, the jackpot will reset to an estimated $20 million for Saturday's drawing or $14.2 million for the cash option.

The chance of winning the jackpot, though, remains the same — just one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.