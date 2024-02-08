One lucky Illinois Lottery player will have plenty of reason to celebrate this weekend, as a jackpot-winning ticket worth over $900,000 was sold at a convenience store in Oak Lawn, according to lottery officials.

The jackpot was for the "Fast Play Twenty 20s" game, a progressive jackpot Fast Play game. On this game, the jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold until a jackpot is won.

The winning ticket, worth $902,096, was sold at 7-Eleven located at 4501 West 95th Street. The store will receive a bonus of just over $9,000, or 1% of the prize value, for selling the winning ticket.

"Fast Play Twenty 20s" can be played both online and in-store, and has netted Illinois players over $1.48 million in prizes during this month alone.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

More information on Fast Play games and other offerings from the Illinois Lottery can be found here.