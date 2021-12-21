Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $1.3 Million Sold at Belvidere Gas Station, Officials Say

An unidentified person is $1.3 million richer after winning the top prize in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing earlier this month.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway Fuel Stop in in the 2000 block of Crystal Parkway in Belvidere, Illinois Lottery officials announced this week.

The ticket matched all five numbers (1-10-15-25-40) in Friday’s drawing, according to officials.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket will win a bonus of $13,000, 1% of the winning prize amount, according to lottery officials.

“Our store is buzzing with excitement,” store manager Heather Wiese said. “Since the word got out that we sold the big prize ticket, that’s all everyone is talking about.”

The person who won the drawing has not come forward to claim their prize, but has one year from the date of the drawing to do so. More information on what to do if you win a prize can be found on the Illinois Lottery website.