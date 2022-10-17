Winning Illinois Lotto Ticket Worth Nearly $5 Million Sold at River Grove Grocery Store

A regular customer at a suburban grocery store will be able to splurge a bit more on his next visit after he won a jackpot worth nearly $5 million from the Illinois Lottery.

According to officials, the winning ticket in Saturday’s Lotto drawing was sold at Rich’s Fresh Market, located in the 3100 block of North Thatcher Avenue in River Grove.

The ticket paid out a jackpot worth a cool $4.85 million, according to the Lottery.

“The gentleman came into the store on Sunday morning and began inserting his tickets into the Lottery machine. One of my employees asked him if he won, but before he could answer, the customer almost fainted,” store G.M. Lucas Bujak said in a press release.

According to the Lottery, the customer is the 10th player to win a prize worth $1 million or more this year, and the $4.85 million prize is the second-largest won in 2022.

Rich’s Fresh Market will receive a 1% cash-selling bonus from the Lottery, worth $48,500, according to officials.

The winner has not yet come forward to claim his prize, but has one year to do so. Winners are encouraged to write their name on the back of the ticket, and to keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim it.

The Lotto is an Illinois-only game that draws three times a week, according to officials.