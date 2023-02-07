It may not have been the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot, but $850,000 is nothing to sneeze at.

According to officials with the Illinois Lottery, a lucky $850,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at over the weekend at a gas station in Waukegan.

The winning ticket was purchased at Thornton's in Waukegan, located at 3233 Grand Ave. The ticket, officials say, matched all five numbers -- 17, 20, 22, 24 and 35 -- in Sunday night's Lucky Day Lotto drawing to take home the grand prize of $850,000.

But the the ticket holder isn't the only winner. The Thornton's gas station that sold the ticket will receive a bonus of one percent of the winning prize value, according to the Illinois Lottery. In this case, that comes to $8,500.

The Powerball Monday also saw a winner, as a single jackpot ticket totaling $754.6 million sold in Washington state.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week, and the next Powerball drawing worth $20 million is set for Wednesday.