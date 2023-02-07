One lucky person is waking up Tuesday a bit richer. $754.6 million richer, to be exact.

According to lottery officials, a single Powerball jackpot ticket matching all six numbers -- 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07 -- from Monday night's drawing was sold in Washington state.

Winning tickets in New York and Michigan were also sold, with one ticket in each of those states matching five numbers to win $1 million.

In Texas, one ticket also matched all five numbers but scooped $2 million, thanks to an accompanying Power Play.

The full Powerball jackpot of $754.6 million is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million.

Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes, Powerball said.

Higher interest rates have allowed annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots, when rates were lower. Most winners prefer the immediate cash prize.

Ways to Win at Powerball

According to Powerball's payout structure, matching all five numbers and the Powerball is just one way to win a cash prize.

In addition to the jackpot, here's a break down of all the other ways to win:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

The jackpot for the next drawing scheduled for Wednesday is $20 million, according to the lottery’s website.