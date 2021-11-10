Winning $5.6M Illinois Lottery Ticket Sold in Batavia

A winning $5.6 million Illinois lottery ticket has been sold in suburban Batavia, organizers announced Tuesday.

KL Liquor & Pantry, located at 1351 Wind Energy Pass, sold the winning ticket, which matched all six Lotto numbers in Monday evening's drawing: 13-27-30-31-34-38.

“As my daughter was opening the store, a customer called to let us know that our store had sold the winning Lotto ticket, so we quickly checked online and saw that our store’s name was published as selling the winning ticket –that was pretty exciting,” said store owner Narendra Desai.

“In the past five years, we’ve sold several winning Illinois Lottery tickets including a $300,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket and a $50,000 Lotto ticket, but this is by far the biggest winning jackpot ticket we’ve ever sold at our store.” Desai added.

Because he sold the ticket, the over $5 million win for a customer means a bonus of $56,000 for Desani. He said though most of his winnings will go towards his business, a portion will likely be used to buy holiday gifts and possibly a family trip to Hawaii.

Nearly 35,000 other prizes, which ranged from $2 to $50 were won in Monday's drawing. Overall, more than $5.6 million were won in the drawing.