Illinois Lottery

Winning $1M Illinois Lottery Ticket Sold in Bridgeview

Along with the $1 million jackpot, more than 37,000 other prizes ranging from $1 to $200 were won in Thursday night's Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

A lottery player who bought a ticket in south suburban Bridgeview won Thursday night's $1 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot, state lottery officials announced.

But the lucky winner has yet to come forward.

The Circle K gas station located at 7050 S. Harlem Ave. sold the winning ticket, which matched all five numbers in Thursday evening's Lucky Day Lotto drawing: 2-5-6-10-13.

“We are all thrilled and shocked that our store sold a $1 million winning ticket,” Circle K Manager Eva Adames said in a news release. “I’ve been a manager at this store for four years and this is the biggest jackpot we’ve experienced – it’s very exciting.”

For selling the winning ticket, Circle K will receive a bonus of $10,000, which equals 1% of the prize amount.

The jackpot winner has one year from the date of the drawing to come forward.

Winners are encouraged to visit the Illinois Lottery website to learn how to claim their prizes.

