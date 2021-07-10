Windy City Smokeout: What to Know For This Weekend's Festival

The Windy City Smokeout is in full swing this weekend, as Chicago's first major music festival in two years continues with another day of country music and barbeque.

The event has been a long time coming for organizers and festival-goers, who are celebrating a rite of summer returning after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's what to know before going to the festival:

Do You Need to Be Vaccinated to Enter?

Windy City Smokeout organizers require concert-goers this weekend to provide either their full vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test to enter the festival.

The coronavirus test must be taken within 72 hours of coming into the country music event, according to organizers.

To provide vaccination status, organizers say to download the phone app CLEAR and complete an enrollment to verify entry requirements. Using the Health Pass, guests can use the CLEAR fast lanes when coming into Windy City Smokeout.

Who's Performing Saturday and Sunday?

On Saturday, Dierks Bentley is headlining at 8:30 p.m. with Riley Green and Cody Canada & the Departed earlier in the evening.

Jon Pardi is set to headline the festival Sunday at 7:30 p.m., while the Randy Rogers Band and Hailey Whitters perform beforehand.

Click here for a full lineup.

Can You Still Get Tickets?

General admission and VIP tickets for Saturday are sold out, but both types of tickets are still available for Sunday here.

Tickets for general admission cost $40, while VIP tickets cost $150.

Where is the Festival Located?

This year's Windy City Smokeout is taking place at the United Center. Concert-goers can enter at the Madison and Paulina entrance.

Parking is available in lots H, J and K for $24 and handicapped parking can be found in Lot H.

When Do the Gates Open?

On Saturday, festival gates open at 1 p.m., according to organizers, and at noon on Sunday.

Where Can You Grab Some Barbeque?

Aside from popular county music, Windy City Smokeout annually provides Chicagoans with award-winning barbeque from across the U.S.

These are some places featured this weekend: Bub City, Green Street Smoked Meats, Hogapalooza, Leroy and Lewis BBQ, Pearl's Southern Comfort, Truth BBQ.

Click here for a full barbeque lineup.