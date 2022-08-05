Windy City Smokeout, Market Days and More: 8 Things To Do in Chicago This Weekend

Chicagoans are kicking off the first weekend of August with barbecue, art and family friendly festivals.

Here are eight things to do this weekend in the city:

The annual barbecue and music event will include live music performances from county artists such as Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert, as well as barbeque from over 20 vendors.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and is located at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.

Market Days Festival

The Northalsted festival returns this weekend with performances by Ginger Minj, Matteo Lane, Anastacia and others, along with over 200 vendors, arts, crafts, cuisine and drinks.

The fest runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday to Sunday along Halsted Street from Belmont and Addison.

Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2)

Cosplaying, a gaming area, a beer garden, family activities and panel discussions are all elements of the C2E2 convention. Fans will get the opportunity to meet and get autographs from actors and comic book artists such as Billy Dee Williams and WWE's The Undertaker.

The convention runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at McCormick Place South, 2301 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Lawndale Arts Festival

This free art festival features local artists and business owners for a day of performances and art.

The fest runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Douglass Park Field House, 1401 S. Sacramento Dr.

Old Irving Park Beer & BBQ Challenge

The Old Irving Park Beer & BBQ Challenge will return for its ninth and final year to showcase food and brews from 16 teams of pit masters and craft brewers.

The fest runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at St. Viator School & Parish, 3644 N. Kedvale Ave.

Hegewisch Fest

The community celebration for one of the city's southernmost communities brings together food from local businesses, activities, clowns, a crafters' market and live music.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 13301 S. Baltimore Ave.

LatiNxt Music Festival

Featuring contemporary Latin music and art, the LatiNxt Music Festival returns to Navy Pier for a free two-day event boasting a range of Latin American diaspora music and artisan vendors.

The fest runs from 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Beer Garden and Polk Bros Park Lake Stage, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins

The Chicago Cubs have a weekend of games at Wrigley Field against the Miami Marlins. Promotional giveaways include a Nick Madrigal Bobblehead and a Cubs Hawaiian Shirt.

Both games on Saturday and Sunday begin at 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field, 1060 W Addison St.