Windy City Smokeout announces more details about 2024 festival

More details about Chicago's popular Windy City Smokeout festival for 2024 have been announced.

The country music, barbecue and beer festival, scheduled for July 11 through 14 outside the United Center, will see more than 20 artists and numerous food and beer vendors. Headliners for the festival were previously announced and include Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood.

The four-day festival also includes more than a dozen other performances, from artists including Chase Rice, Priscilla Block, Alana Springsteen, Lanie Gardner and Ashley Cooke, according to the website.

Tickets for the festival, which also features barbecue from 25 newly announced "pitmasters," start at $65.95 for single-day tickets. A four-day general admission pass runs $255.95, according to the ticketing site.

Some of the Chicago pitmasters lined up for the 2024 festival include Green Smoked Meats, Soul & Smoke and Lexington Betty Smokehouse.

Last year's Windy City Smokeout Festival saw headliners Zach Bryan, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band perform.

