Windy City Bulls' Carlik Jones Named G League Most Valuable Player

Bulls' Carlik Jones named G League Most Valuable Player originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, Carlik Jones.

The Chicago Bulls now have another MVP in the organization with Jones of the Windy City Bulls having been named 2022-23 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player on Wednesday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Extremely blessed," Jones tweeted after the announcement.

Jones led the G League in scoring at 26.1 points per game to go along with 7.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 24 regular-season games. Jones, who scored a career-high 46 points against the Lakeland Magic on Jan. 6, was voted MVP by the league's 30 head coaches and general managers.

A 25-year-old Cincinnati native who played collegiately at Radford and Louisville, Jones opened the season on a G League contract. He signed a two-way contract with the Bulls in December before the deal was converted to a full NBA contract in March.

Jones has appeared in four games for the Chicago Bulls this season. He also had brief stints in the NBA last season with the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.