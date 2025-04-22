Chicago police are investigating after the front windows of multiple River North businesses were smashed Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, the incidents occurred in the first block of North Wells between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the front glass windows of several businesses were smashed, but it is unclear if any items were stolen from inside of the establishments.

Area Three detectives are currently investigating the incidents. No descriptions of the suspects were available, and no further information was given on the incidents.