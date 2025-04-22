River North

Windows smashed at multiple River North businesses, Chicago police say

There was no immediate word on a motive for the incidents, nor if there was any merchandise stolen from any of the establishments targeted

A blue police siren is shown on a dark background.
NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago police are investigating after the front windows of multiple River North businesses were smashed Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, the incidents occurred in the first block of North Wells between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Police say the front glass windows of several businesses were smashed, but it is unclear if any items were stolen from inside of the establishments.

Area Three detectives are currently investigating the incidents. No descriptions of the suspects were available, and no further information was given on the incidents.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

River North
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us