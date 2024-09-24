Chicago police are investigating after the windows of eight parked cars were smashed in overnight on the Chicago's northwest side.

According to officials, the incident took place around 1:44 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Nordica in the city's Dunning neighborhood. At that time, a man broke the driver's side and passenger side windows of eight parked vehicles.

Only one of the vehicles had property stolen, police reported.

According to police, the man fled the scene in a dark colored sedan.

No one was in custody and no further details were available.

Earlier this year, a similar incident took place overnight in the South Loop, where as many as 25 cars had their driver's side windows smashed in.