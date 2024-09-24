chicago crime

Windows of 8 parked cars smashed in on Chicago's Northwest Side: Police

Earlier this year, a similar incident took place overnight in the South Loop, where as many as 25 cars had their driver's side windows smashed in

Chicago police are investigating after the windows of eight parked cars were smashed in overnight on the Chicago's northwest side.

According to officials, the incident took place around 1:44 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Nordica in the city's Dunning neighborhood. At that time, a man broke the driver's side and passenger side windows of eight parked vehicles.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Only one of the vehicles had property stolen, police reported.

According to police, the man fled the scene in a dark colored sedan.

No one was in custody and no further details were available.

Earlier this year, a similar incident took place overnight in the South Loop, where as many as 25 cars had their driver's side windows smashed in.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

chicago crime
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us