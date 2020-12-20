Morris

Wind Gust Causes Helicopter Crash in Suburban Morris: FAA

A helicopter was blown onto its side by a gust of wind Sunday afternoon at Morris Municipal Airport in the far southwestern suburb, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., the pilot of a Robinson R44 helicopter was practicing a "touch and go" maneuver on the tarmac when the aircraft blew onto its side.

One person, the pilot, was aboard at the time, the FAA said. Information about that individual's condition wasn't immediately available.

Local

drug detection device 4 hours ago

Indiana Police Now Using Drug-Detection Device on Drivers

coronavirus illinois 5 hours ago

Coronavirus by the Numbers: COVID-19 Metrics by Region in Illinois

The incident remains under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

This article tagged under:

Morrishelicopter crashmorris helicopter crashmorris municipal airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us