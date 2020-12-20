Wind Gust Causes Helicopter Crash in Suburban Morris: FAA

A helicopter was blown onto its side by a gust of wind Sunday afternoon at Morris Municipal Airport in the far southwestern suburb, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., the pilot of a Robinson R44 helicopter was practicing a "touch and go" maneuver on the tarmac when the aircraft blew onto its side.

One person, the pilot, was aboard at the time, the FAA said. Information about that individual's condition wasn't immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.