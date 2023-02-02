Wind Chill Advisory To Take Effect Overnight, Tomorrow Morning Across Chicago Area

Bitter cold temperatures have made their way back into the Chicago area, with the work week ending on an exceptionally frigid note.

A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service's Chicago office for the entire area with the exception of Kankakee County, taking effect at 11 p.m. Thursday and lasting until 10 a.m. on Friday.

During the hours of the advisory, wind chill values could reach as low as 25 degrees below zero, with the potential to cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Chicago-area residents are advised to dress in layers when going outside and to minimize exposed skin during any prolonged time spent outdoors.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

While plenty of sunshine is expected on Friday, the current forecasted high is just 11 degrees, with 10 to 15 mile per hour winds from the west and northwest affecting conditions as well.

Although a freezing Friday is on deck for the Chicago area, temperatures are likely to climb back into the 40s by the start of next week.