Wilson Contreras Would ‘Consider Returning' to the Cubs in Offseason If Traded

Contreras would 'consider returning' to Cubs if traded originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is Wilson Contreras inevitably gone from the Cubs organization beyond the August trade deadline?

Contreras said on ESPN 1000's Waddle and Silvy show that if he were to be traded this season he would "consider returning" to the Cubs organization the next offseason.

The Cubs are fully expected to deal the all-star catcher before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. He is currently playing on a one-year deal north of $9 million, having avoided arbitration before the season.

While the organization is still going through a full-scale rebuild, they figure they can reap the value of Contreras to a contender for some nice assets in exchange. However, Contreras may have spilled the beans that his commitment to the next team might not be 100 percent.

Ian Happ and Kyle Hendricks are other names to look for on the trade block for the Cubs as they continue what they started last summer by dealing Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez.

