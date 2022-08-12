Edens Expressway

Wilson Avenue Exit Ramp on Edens Expressway Closed After Person Hit by Box Truck

A portion of the Edens Expressway was experiencing significant delays Friday afternoon following a collision that resulted in the closure of a nearby exit ramp, according to authorities.

State police say a man walked into traffic at approximately 2:47 p.m. along the Edens southbound ramp to Wilson Avenue and was then struck by a box truck. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The ramp was closed following the collision and remained shut down during the afternoon rush hour.

State troopers were investigating on scene as of 5 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Edens Expresswaywilson avenue
