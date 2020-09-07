Wilmot Mountain Announces Reopening Date For Winter Season

Wilmot Mountain aims to welcome the public back to the Kenosha, Wisconsin, ski resort on Dec. 5 for the winter season, owners announced Monday.

While the reopening date is weather permitting, Wilmot owners say they have been hard at work making operating changes to reopen safely.

"There is nothing I am looking forward to more than being back on the mountain, back on snow, back on skis," said Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts, in a statement, "and I know I am not alone. Each summer, we all wait patiently for the return of winter, and this year more than ever, we need it. We need to reconnect with the outdoors, we need to feel normal and energized as we carve down the mountain with crisp alpine air in our faces."

Still, Katz said, safety remains the top priority for the resort, which means face coverings will be required "in every part of our operations," in chairlifts and gondolas, inside all buildings, and during all ski and snowboard lessons.

"No one will be permitted on the mountain without a face covering," he said.

Social distancing will also be enforced across operations, as well as health screenings at ski and ride school lessons.

A reservation system will be added this year, as well, Katz said, requiring reservations for access to the mountain.

Wilmot anticipates it will be able to accommodate everyone who wants to ski or ride with reservations.

