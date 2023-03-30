Willson Contreras Leaves Cardinals Debut Due to Injury

Contreras leaves Cards debut with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras got off to a strong start in his first career game with the Redbirds, but things quickly took a turn as he was forced to leave the game due to an apparent injury.

Contreras, who signed a five-year deal with the Cardinals after spending parts of seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs, was behind the plate in the top of the eighth inning when he was struck in the knee by a fastball from Cardinals fireballer Jordan Hicks:

Willson Contreras had to leave the game earlier after being hit in the knee with a Jordan Hicks pitch pic.twitter.com/E97UDV238x — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 30, 2023

The pitch registered 102.7 miles per hour, according to Statcast, and both Bo Bichette and George Springer were able to advance as Contreras hobbled toward the ball.

The catcher was removed from the game, and the Blue Jays would eventually score a pair of runs en route to an extra innings victory over the Cardinals.

Before the injury, Contreras picked up a pair of hits and scored two runs in his St. Louis debut. He also threw out Blue Jays infielder Matt Chapman on a stolen base attempt.

There’s been no update thus far on the severity of Contreras’ injury.

