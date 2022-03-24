free gas chicago

Willie Wilson Teases Possibility of a Third Gas Giveaway

"We’re gonna take another look at this thing here in another month or two, and if gasoline prices go up again, then we're gonna be compelled to do this again," he told NBC 5 during an interview Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

First it was $200,000, then it was $1 million. What would the next one be?

Chicago businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson said there may be a third gas giveaway in the future for the Chicago area following massive lines and increased demand during his latest donation.

"We’re gonna take another look at this thing here in another month or two, and if gasoline prices go up again, then we're gonna be compelled to do this again," he told NBC 5 during an interview Thursday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thursday marked the second and biggest of Wilson's gas giveaways so far, stretching from Chicago and into several suburbs and sparking massive lines and traffic impacts as authorities were called in to help direct the lines.

In some locations, cars started waited for hours.

Businessman Willie Wilson’s gas giveaway that spurred major traffic jams in Chicago last week returned Thursday for a second and even bigger round, this time adding several additional locations, including a number of suburbs.

Local

chicago travel advisory 39 mins ago

Chicago Travel Advisory Changes Begin Friday. Here Are the New Guidelines

nicole lee 2 hours ago

Nicole Lee Picked as 11th Ward Alderman, Would Be 1st Asian-American Woman on City Council

In partnership with approximately 50 gas stations around the Chicago area, Wilson offered $50 worth of free gas for each driver until his $1 million was spent. Many participating stations also lowered their prices during the event.

"I believe that the people that need the $50 a piece of gasoline," Wilson said. "I’m enjoying this more than them enjoying it because the struggle — the lord has blessed me to be able to do it. So, that’s about what I got to say now, and we’re gonna try to go back home tonight and figure out: how can we do more? Because we haven’t done enough yet. We gotta do more. We have to do more."

This article tagged under:

free gas chicagoWillie Wilson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us