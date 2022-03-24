Willie Wilson Teases Possibility of a Third Gas Giveaway

First it was $200,000, then it was $1 million. What would the next one be?

Chicago businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson said there may be a third gas giveaway in the future for the Chicago area following massive lines and increased demand during his latest donation.

"We’re gonna take another look at this thing here in another month or two, and if gasoline prices go up again, then we're gonna be compelled to do this again," he told NBC 5 during an interview Thursday.

Willie Wilson pumping gas in Cicero during his $1 million gas giveaway. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/kvNE6yihU4 — Sandra Torres (@SandraTorresNBC) March 24, 2022

Thursday marked the second and biggest of Wilson's gas giveaways so far, stretching from Chicago and into several suburbs and sparking massive lines and traffic impacts as authorities were called in to help direct the lines.

In some locations, cars started waited for hours.

In partnership with approximately 50 gas stations around the Chicago area, Wilson offered $50 worth of free gas for each driver until his $1 million was spent. Many participating stations also lowered their prices during the event.

"I believe that the people that need the $50 a piece of gasoline," Wilson said. "I’m enjoying this more than them enjoying it because the struggle — the lord has blessed me to be able to do it. So, that’s about what I got to say now, and we’re gonna try to go back home tonight and figure out: how can we do more? Because we haven’t done enough yet. We gotta do more. We have to do more."