Willie Wilson Plans 2nd Free Gas Giveaway. Here's the Full List of Participating Locations

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson says he will donate free gas to residents once again after a gas giveaway led to major traffic jams near a number of city gas stations earlier this week.

Wilson said he will again work with gas station owners at 50 locations around the city and will offer drivers free gas until his $1 million is spent. Each vehicle will get up to $50 and participating gas stations will be lowering their prices during the event, which is scheduled to take place beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Wondering where you can go to score free gas?

Here's the full list of participating locations:

Locations in Chicago

Super Save - 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Citgo - 9115 S. Stony Island Ave.

Marathon - 1839 E. 95th St.

Citgo - 1345 N. Pulaski Rd.

Mobil - 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.

Super Save - 9811 S. Halsted St.

BP - 4359 N. Pulaski Rd.

Marathon - 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

Falcon - 43 North Homan Ave.

Super Save - 11100 S. State St.

Citgo - 6700 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

BP - 7600 South Chicago Ave.

BP - 3101 S. Michigan Ave.

BP - 3955 N. Western Ave.

BP - 4244 S. Wentworth Ave.

Shell - 2477 S. Archer Ave.

BP - 3047 S. Halsted Ave.

Citgo - 501 W. 31st St.

Amoco - 4401 W. Roosevelt Rd.

BP - 342 E. 35th St.

Shell - 6434 W. Archer Ave.

Suburban Locations

